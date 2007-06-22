Posh and co to pocket £10 million each for farewell tour

22 JUNE 2007



The tantalising prospect of a Spice Girls reunion appears closer than ever with the emergence of reports that the Girl Power band has apparently finalised a £10-million deal to perform again. After weeks of negotiations, and get-togethers at christenings and birthday dinners, the fabulous five have been tempted back to the stage by the unprecedented paycheque.



According to the Daily Mirror, the cheekiest girl group in history will play a 25-date tour to be announced next Friday at the O2 Dome in Greenwich, London. Once believed to be reluctant to get back together due to her focus on her solo career, Mel C, formerly Sporty, is now raring to get back into her tracksuit. "She's one of the most enthusiastic - although they're all buzzing with a mixture of excitement and trepidation," said a source.



Victoria Beckham, meanwhile, is said to have signed up so that her boys can see what she used to do. But it won't exactly be like the old days, as the performers - four of whom will be mothers by the time the tour kicks off - have negotiated a private jet each to fly their families and nannies to concerts.



After opening in London next December, Posh and her pals will jet about Europe, the Far East, America and the Middle East. Masterminded by Simon Fuller, the pop svengali behind their initial success, the tour will be the "farewell" to fans the girls missed out on in 1998. "As send-offs go, this will be the best," said an insider.