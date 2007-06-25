Dame Shirley avoids festival mud in £3k diamante wellies

Welsh songstress Dame Shirley Bassey showed how a true diva deals with a challenging venue, stepping out at Glastonbury in a pair of diamante-encrusted wellies. The £3,000, customised boots spelled out her title and initials in sparkly letters, adding the finishing touch to her festival outfit of a hot pink Julien Macdonald creation.



Having jetted in from her home in Monte Carlo, the singer was at great pains to avoid the mud, helped by a 12ft red carpet rolled out by assistants wherever she trod. Backstage the star treatment continued, with Veuve Cliquot flowing in her dressing room and a special mixture of lemon and honey on tap to keep her famous big voice shipshape.



After an energetic 40-minute set starting with Pink tune Lets Get The Party Started, Dame Shirley was off again, bound for Monaco in her own personal helicopter.



One celebrity eschewing luxury transportation was Kate Moss, who arrived with boyfriend Pete Doherty in an old VW camper. The supermodel proudly captured her rocker beau's set with his group Babyshambles on a videocamera.



Also performing at the weekend extravaganza was Smile singer Lily Allen, who brought the sunshine out briefly when she took to the stage in a fuchsia frock and trainers. The previous day she'd got into the madcap spirit of Glastonbury by dressing up as a giant toadstool - a look later copied by her comedian dad Keith.