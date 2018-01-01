Cool Shirley keeps her head during helicopter crisis

26 JUNE 2007



When torrential rain forced the helicopter in which she was returning home to Monaco to make an unscheduled pit stop, Shirley Bassey stayed completely unfazed. Showing she's a dame who can be relied on to remain unflustered, the Welsh chanteuse didn't bat an eyelid as the pilot announced he would be making an emergency landing on the trip back from the Glastonbury festival.



As the pilot prepared to touch down in a sports field in Camberly, Surrey, the Hey Big Spender singer handed out snacks to other passengers. "She was offering biscuits to my son," said property tycoon John Paxton, who'd offered to fly Dame Shirley and her entourage back from the annual music fest, adding: "She's the calmest, most pleasant person".



Locals racing out to investigate after hearing the aircraft land were greeted by the sight of the diva in a yellow raincoat and diamante-encrusted wellies. Far from showing any nerves, the down-to-earth star asked residents if she could use a bathroom. A few minutes later she emerged to pose for mobile phone photos while waiting for a car to drive her to London.



One admirer describes how the Monaco-based performer further impressed everyone with her poise and manners. "She shook hands with everyone," said 20-year-old Tanis Jones. "We told her we'd watched her on telly and she asked if it was ok. We told her she was brilliant."