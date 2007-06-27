'Dreamgirls' Beyonce and Jennifer in awards spotlight

Music scene A-listers were out in force this week for the BET Awards, which honour black stars of music, sport, film and TV, but it was the divas who truly sparkled at this year's annual gala. In particular the night belonged to Dreamgirls co-stars Jennifer Hudson and Beyonce Knowles, who took home two trophies each from the LA event, and wowed the crowds with stunning performances.



Former Destiny's Child Beyonce, who picked up gongs for best female R&B artist and video of the year for Irreplaceable, delivered a show-stopping rendition of her dance anthem, Get Me Bodied. Taking to the stage in a striking Blade Runner-style outfit, she went on to shed the golden robot costume, revealing a pair of figure-hugging trousers and bra top.



Also on star form was Oscar-winner Jennifer, who opened the ceremony with a rendition of And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going. The former reality TV show contestant, who picked up gongs for best new artist and best actress, is clearly still on a winning streak. The new trophies join her impressive list of honours, including a BAFTA trophy and a Golden Globe. "I can't believe I'm still winning awards," said the 25-year-old singing sensation.



Also no stranger to picking up gongs, after an amazing 40 years in the business, is Motown legend Diana Ross. Fresh from her world tour, the former Supremes star was honoured with a lifetime achievement award. And there to witness the happy moment was the next generation of the Ross clan - her five children.



Rhonda, 36, Tracy, 35, and 32-year-old Chudney, from Diana's first marriage to her business manager Ellis Silberstein, were joined by Ross, 20, and 19-year-old Evan - the singer's children by her second marriage to Norwegian tycoon Arne Naess Jr. Each of the siblings has carved out their own career in Tinseltown, as a model or on the screen.