Yoko and Paul team up to honour late bandmates

27 JUNE 2007



They've hit headlines in the past with their turbulent relationship, but Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono put their differences aside to pay tribute to late Beatles John Lennon and George Harrison. The pair - who have disagreed over the order of songwriting credits on the legendary outfit's discs - stood side-by-side this week as they joined Ringo Star and George's widow Olivia at the unveiling in Las Vegas of a plaque featuring images of the performers.



The ceremony which brought them together was a double celebration. It marked 40 years since the band's classic 1967 album Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club was released. And also celebrated the first anniversary of Beatles-inspired circus show The Beatles LOVE By Cirque Du Soleil.



Part of the entertainment offered by Las Vegas' Mirage Casino, the show was one of the last projects George Harrison worked on. It features music by the Fab Four taken from their original Abbey Road recording tapes, alongside performances by 60 artists inspired by the lyrics of the songs.



And the commemorative event wasn't the only tribute. Paul - who is currently promoting his new album in the US – joined Ringo, Yoko and Olivia on a US chat show, where the two women spoke movingly about their late partners.



"We feel so strongly about our husbands that sometimes it's hard for us," said New York resident Yoko. George's widow Olivia added: "The incredible thing about them is that everything they left the world and left us is uplifting and joyful. There wasn't anything they left that was negative… That's pretty unique."