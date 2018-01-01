Pete Doherty does an Artful Dodger at book signing

29 JUNE 2007



Whether or not he's a fan of Oliver Twist, Pete Doherty bore more than a passing resemblance to one of the characters in the film version of Charles Dickens' novel this week. Stepping out to sign copies of his journals in London in a top hat, cravat and suit jacket, the Babyshambles frontman could have been a grown-up version of the Artful Dodger.



Pete's own book, The Books Of Albion: The Collected Writings Of Peter Doherty, published last week, is a bit more upbeat than the Dickens tale, though. The £20 coffee table tome - which features photos, artwork, lyrics thoughts and poems - details the musician's life from 1999 to the present. In it he talks about finding fame with his first band the Libertines, his battle with substance abuse, and of course, his volatile relationship with model girlfriend Kate Moss.



Those hedonistic days could be a thing of the past, however, as he reveals in the diary that he may settle down with the model – who he's been dating since they met at her 30th birthday party. A wedding could be on the cards if he can maintain a clean bill of health.



And there are other signs the 28-year-old musician has become more domesticated of late. At Glastonbury festival last weekend Pete got upset with rocker pals the Klaxons for treading mud into the VW camper van he and Kate were staying in, resulting in the house-proud singer banning them from coming inside.