Cliff and former band The Shadows set for rock'n'roll reunion

2 JULY 2007



The Police got back together, as did Take That. Now it seems the latest group with a hankering for the good old days are Cliff Richard and his former backing band The Shadows. Not to be outdone by the Spice Girls farewell concerts, the Bachelor Boy singer is apparently planning two comeback gigs with the group next year to mark the 50th anniversary of his rock'n'roll hit Move It.



"It has been known for some time that Cliff wants to celebrate the occasion," a source told a British newspaper. "But now he has persuaded Hank Marvin, Bruce Welch and Brian Bennett to get together once more as Cliff and The Shadows." It won't, of course, be the original line-up as the group's drummer Tony Meehan passed away in 2005 and it remains to be seen if former Shadow, Jet Harris, will be persuaded to perform after he quit to go solo in the early Sixties.



Guitarist Hank Marvin admitted in May there was a "buzz in the air", but that nothing was concrete. The Shadows, who reunited in 2005 and 2005 for a sell-out farewell tour, featured in many of Cliff's movies including Summer Holiday and The Young Ones. Their musical career extended beyond being his backing group, however, with them also making a name for themselves with their hit single Apache and several top five albums.