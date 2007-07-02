hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Cliff, pictured with his former backing band in 2004, is set to reunite with The Shadows next year to mark the anniversary of his hit Move It
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
In their Sixties heyday Cliff and The Shadows enjoyed phenomenal success and appeared in several films together
Photo: © Getty Images
2 JULY 2007
The Police got back together, as did Take That. Now it seems the latest group with a hankering for the good old days are Cliff Richard and his former backing band The Shadows. Not to be outdone by the Spice Girls farewell concerts, the Bachelor Boy singer is apparently planning two comeback gigs with the group next year to mark the 50th anniversary of his rock'n'roll hit Move It.
"It has been known for some time that Cliff wants to celebrate the occasion," a source told a British newspaper. "But now he has persuaded Hank Marvin, Bruce Welch and Brian Bennett to get together once more as Cliff and The Shadows." It won't, of course, be the original line-up as the group's drummer Tony Meehan passed away in 2005 and it remains to be seen if former Shadow, Jet Harris, will be persuaded to perform after he quit to go solo in the early Sixties.
Guitarist Hank Marvin admitted in May there was a "buzz in the air", but that nothing was concrete. The Shadows, who reunited in 2005 and 2005 for a sell-out farewell tour, featured in many of Cliff's movies including Summer Holiday and The Young Ones. Their musical career extended beyond being his backing group, however, with them also making a name for themselves with their hit single Apache and several top five albums.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.