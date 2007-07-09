Madonna ends UK Live Earth concert in spectacular style

9 JULY 2007



Over 100 of the biggest music acts of past and present came together this weekend to wow audiences around the world for a good cause. And pulling out all the stops at the close of the London show of Live Earth - a series of global concerts to help raise awareness of environmental issues - was the queen of pop, Madonna.



Gyrating on stage in a figure-hugging spandex outfit, the Material Girl stormed through her hits - including La Isla Bonita, Hung Up and Ray Of Light - in front of 80,000 fans in a sold-out Wembley Stadium. Closing her set with Hey You, specially penned for the event, she urged the crowd: "If you want to save the planet let me see you jump."



Music veteran Madonna was the jewel in the crown of the London gig's star-studded line-up, which also included Duran Duran, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and indie rockers Razorlight. Her performance was just part of the marathon 22-hour event, which featured concerts in nine cities on six continents, including Sydney, Tokyo, Rio de Janeiro and Hamburg. The global bash finally drew to close at 4am on Sunday morning with a performance by the Police in New Jersey.



And it wasn't just music stars helping deliver an eco-friendly message. At the American concert Hollywood beauty Cameron Diaz joined event organiser US Vice President Al Gore on stage, while Leonardo DiCaprio helped introduce bands who included Bon Jovi and Alicia Keys - who performed with Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban.



Over the course of the weekend the musical extravaganza reached over two billion viewers, but it wasn't just members of the audience organisers were targeting. Stars performing at the concerts were given a 66-page guide – the Green Artist Handbook - giving them tips about how to be eco friendly, including not taking private planes and petrol-guzzling limos.