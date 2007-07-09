Brummie Walk Of Fame star for native son Ozzy

hellomagazineWeb
Ozzy returns in triumph to the Midlands, where he was honoured with a star on Birmingham's brand new Walk Of Fame
The Prince of Darkness was enjoying every moment of the ceremony. "This means a lot to him and he is proud," said his wife Sharon
Ozzy Osbourne recently received an honour that may well eclipse his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, when he became the first celebrity to be inducted into Birmingham's equivalent. The heavy metal rocker was given a hero's welcome when he returned to his native Midlands, where he was raised in humble surroundings.
Watching Ozzy during his hour of glory on the city's Broad Street were his son Jack and eldest daughter Jessica. His wife Sharon was absent, busy on her talent show X Factor, but she left fans in no doubt as to what the day meant to the rocker.
"He has come an awful long way from Aston as a kid with no money," she said. "This means a lot to him and he is proud. Whenever he comes to do shows in Birmingham, he is always more nervous. He is more nervous there than when he does a gig in New York."
And, it was clear from the Prince of Darkness' jubilant demeanour that he was thrilled with the accolade. Smiling from ear-to-ear, he greeted fans dressed in his trademark black, and later posed for pictures with a Union flag hoisted high above his head.
