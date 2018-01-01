Intrepid Kylie steps back in time with David aboard the Titanic

Kylie Minogue looked suitably afraid as she joined David Tennant on the doomed ship Titanic. The cause of her alarm wasn't a giant iceberg, however, but aliens. For the former Neighbours actress isn't starring in a re-make of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio's famously weepy blockbuster, but in a Christmas special of sci-fi series Doctor Who entitled Voyage Of The Damned.



She is currently filming the one-hour episode at the show's studios in Cardiff alongside David, aka the Time Lord, and veteran actors Geoffrey Palmer and Clive Swift. Describing the opportunity as an "incredible thrill", the 39-year-old says: "Doctor Who enjoys a unique history and it's going to be very exciting to be a part of that."



The pop princess, whose repertoire of hits appropriately enough includes Step Back In Time, plays a waitress called Astrid.



Fans of the show will see comedian Catherine Tate join the fourth series next spring as the Doctor's new companion Donna, while Freema Agyeman's character Martha will star in a spin-off show Torchwood for three episodes before returning to Doctor Who.