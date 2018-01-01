Fun-loving Britney Spears strips to undies for Malibu dip

hellomagazineWeb
The pop princess couldn't resist taking a dip after a few hours spent house hunting. Not deterred by the fact she'd left her bikini at home, she stripped down to her underwear and went for an impromptu paddle with a pal
20 JULY 2007
She might not have brought her bikini, but that wasn't going to stop fun-loving Britney Spears from enjoying an impromptu dip in the cool Malibu surf this week. The pop princess - who had spent the day house hunting in the south Californian city - solved the problem by hitting the waters in her undies.
Wearing a long brown wig she waded into the Pacific Ocean with a blonde pal, squealing with delight as the waves hit them. Meanwhile back on dry land, waiting safely in the arms of a minder, was the latest addition to the Spears clan - her miniature £1,500 Yorksire terrier pup called London, bought at a Bel-Air pet shop last week. The pint-sized pooch has hardly left her side since his arrival, accompanying his mistress on trips to the dance studio and on a night out in LA.
After the afternoon of beachside fun, the 25-year-old singer was back at work on Friday, lensing what is believed to be the video for her comeback single, Get Back, in downtown LA. The video - which is the first she has shot in two years - has been shrouded in secrecy, with the Louisiana native telling friends and family in the know to keep its theme under wraps.
One detail fans do know, however, is the outfit chosen for the project. Stepping out of a downtown LA warehouse between takes, Britney had opted for a minidress, knee-high boots and a pillar-box hat - all in black.
