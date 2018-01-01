Kylie and Olivier to give love a second chance on Italian cruise

23 JULY 2007



When they parted ways in February Kylie Minogue jumped to the defence of her French beau Olivier Martinez, who was blamed in the press for their break-up. Now the 39-year-old Aussie star appears to be giving her relationship with the actor a second chance, after a series of secret trips to see him in Paris. She has apparently suggested they spend the summer together cruising off Italy's beautiful Amalfi coast, to see if there is any future for them.



But it's on the condition, says a source in the Mail On Sunday, that the 41-year-old thespian must afterwards decide whether marriage is on the cards or not. In return Kylie is said to have promised to cut back on her work commitments and reduce pressure on him to start a family. Olivier, meanwhile, has reportedly been speaking to friends about the huge regret he feels over the break-up and how no other woman in his life has compared to Kylie. He was linked after their split with Israeli model Sarai Givati.



The Spinning Around singer, who's been recording new material with the help of glam-pop band The Scissor Sisters, hasn't just got romance on her mind, however. Next month she is due to mark the 20th anniversary of her number one hit Locomotion with a party on August 3. The disco hit launched her career, staying at the top of the charts for seven weeks.



Other plans include her own home furnishings brand for John Lewis and Debenhams department stores. "She has designed bed linen, towels and curtains, which will be available in stores next year," says a source. Estimated to be worth £56 million, Kylie has previously collaborated with high street chain H&M on a beachwear range and recently launched her first fragrance, Darling.