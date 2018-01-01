Three million fans and Donatella Versace back Spice Girls tour

30 JULY 2007



There are still more than four months to go before the Spice Girls kick off their comeback tour, but anticipation is mounting already. While tickets are yet to go on sale, more than three million fans have registered their interest in seeing the gig on the girls' official website, after four new tour dates were added.



In addition to the original shows, Ginger, Sporty, Posh, Baby and Scary will now also be taking to the stage in San Jose, California, and Shanghai, kicking off the tour earlier than originally planned on December 2 in Vancouver.



Their fans' enthusiasm isn't the the only good news for the singers; the quintet can also count on the creative skills of Donatella Versace in creating the outfits they'll wear on stage. The iconic fashion designer - who is said to be a big fan of the band - has reportedly come up with several looks for each performer, with outfits worth a total of £200,000.



"She wants the girls to retain their band personas but in a much less obvious way than before," says an insider, adding: "Donatella thinks they look better than many bands half their age and should show that off."



To coincide with the announcement of the extra gigs the Spices released a new press shot at the weekend - the first in seven years featuring them together. Bathed in soft light, the shot - reminiscent of a pose by Seventies super group ABBA - shows the band mates looking sleeker than ever in classic LBDs.



It's a look the girls clearly want to emulate when they take to the stage. Between them they will be accompanied by ten hair stylists and make-up artists, as well as fitness trainers and nutrition experts. Also on board each singer's private jet will be personal assistants, managers, security guards and child minders, as well as family and friends.



The Beckham team will be made up of the whole family, after Posh announced that the couple's boys will be educated by a private tutor for three months so they don't miss the experience of their mum being on tour. "My whole reason for doing this is for the children to see what I used to do," she says. "If they weren't coming with me, I wouldn't be doing it." Brooklyn, eight, Romeo, five, and two-year-old Cruz will also be joined by dad, David Beckham, as the tour dates have been slotted in around his commitments to new team LA Galaxy.