Kelly Osbourne set to bring glamour to the slammer in 'Chicago'

31 JULY 2007



Posing in a revealing corset top and tight black trousers, Kelly Osbourne unveiled a dramatic new look this week as she announced she is to join the cast of West End musical Chicago. Ozzy Osbourne's 22-year-old daughter was looking trimmer than ever in the stunning shots taken to promote her role as jailhouse matron Mama Morton in the hit musical. She will be the youngest actress to take on the role in the show's history.



"It's been a dream of mine to be in the West End," says the singer-turned-actress, who will take to the stage at the Cambridge Theatre for a seven-week run starting in September. "I can't wait to work with such an amazing cast."



Kelly - whose bombshell appearance in the publicity photos was more reminiscent of curvy Catherine Zeta-Jones' Velma Kelly in the movie version than Queen Latifah's prison matriarch - is not the first actress with a music background to play Mama Morton. As well as hip-hop star Queen Latifah, Eighties pop singer Alison Moyet also undertook the role in 2001.



