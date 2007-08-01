'Children Of Men' star Michael revealed as a chill-out guru

It was during a dinner party with Elton John that British actor Michael Caine discovered the extent of his music knowledge. The screen star found himself reeling off the names of chill-out tracks playing in the background during an evening at Elton's mansion in Nice.



Now the actor, whose voice featured on a chart-topping single by British band Madness in the Eighties, has decided to share his expertise by releasing a selection of his chill-out favourites on an album entitled Cained, due out in September. "I've loved this type of music for years, and have hundreds of CDs, says the 74-year-old legend."



"I've been buying them for about 15 years, and really know my way around," he adds. "About ten years ago I started making my own compilations. I've always been interested in music, and over the years have made literally thousands of tapes. And with chill-out I suppose I finally found my forte."



The disc will contain tracks ranging from Chican's No Ordinary Morning to Nina Simone and Felix Da Housecat's Sinnerman.