The screen veteran has decided to share his favourite tunes on a compilation album, due to be released next month
Michael, pictured with wife Shakira at one of Elton and David's White Tie And Tiara balls, realised he has an encyclopedic knowledge of chill-out music when he dined with the Rocket Man singer
1 AUGUST 2007
It was during a dinner party with Elton John that British actor Michael Caine discovered the extent of his music knowledge. The screen star found himself reeling off the names of chill-out tracks playing in the background during an evening at Elton's mansion in Nice.
Now the actor, whose voice featured on a chart-topping single by British band Madness in the Eighties, has decided to share his expertise by releasing a selection of his chill-out favourites on an album entitled Cained, due out in September. "I've loved this type of music for years, and have hundreds of CDs, says the 74-year-old legend."
"I've been buying them for about 15 years, and really know my way around," he adds. "About ten years ago I started making my own compilations. I've always been interested in music, and over the years have made literally thousands of tapes. And with chill-out I suppose I finally found my forte."
The disc will contain tracks ranging from Chican's No Ordinary Morning to Nina Simone and Felix Da Housecat's Sinnerman.
