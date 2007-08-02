Britney's cousin Alli Sims has set her sights on a singing career

Following in the footsteps of her famous relative, Britney Spears' cousin Alli Sims has set her sights on a career in the music business. The 26-year-old, who once served as Britney's personal assistant, has launched her official website and is busy recording an album. And, she says, there is one particular fan who will be following her progress with interest - the pop princess herself.



"She has always been supportive," the fledgling artist told American magazine People. "She heard my songs on the laptop and was like, 'I love this song! This is you singing?'."



Until now, Alli has been best-known as Britney's constant companion, the one accompanying her on nights out and shopping trips, and helping her through difficult times after her split from husband Kevin Federline. All that seemed to change, however, when the troubled singer fired Alli from her PA job in June following a falling out. According to Alli the girls have resolved their differences, though. "We're still great friends," she reveals. "I love her. She's beautiful inside and out."



Being so closely linked to one of the world's most famous pop artists, Alli is sure to draw comparisons between her and her cousin. But she says she's taking a different approach to her career than mum-of-two Britney. "I don't dance. I'm not pop," she says. "I have a more bluesy voice."



Alli's vocal talents can be heard on her new website www.allisims.com, which features a cover of On My Own from the musical Les Misérables.