hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Britney's 26-year-old cousin and former personal asistant - who showcases a glamorous new look on her official website - is currently recording tracks for an album
Photo: © www.allisims.com
Click on photos to enlarge
Until now she's been best-known as Britney's companion, joining the pop princess on public outings following her split from Kevin Federline
Photo: © Rex
2 AUGUST 2007
Following in the footsteps of her famous relative, Britney Spears' cousin Alli Sims has set her sights on a career in the music business. The 26-year-old, who once served as Britney's personal assistant, has launched her official website and is busy recording an album. And, she says, there is one particular fan who will be following her progress with interest - the pop princess herself.
"She has always been supportive," the fledgling artist told American magazine People. "She heard my songs on the laptop and was like, 'I love this song! This is you singing?'."
Until now, Alli has been best-known as Britney's constant companion, the one accompanying her on nights out and shopping trips, and helping her through difficult times after her split from husband Kevin Federline. All that seemed to change, however, when the troubled singer fired Alli from her PA job in June following a falling out. According to Alli the girls have resolved their differences, though. "We're still great friends," she reveals. "I love her. She's beautiful inside and out."
Being so closely linked to one of the world's most famous pop artists, Alli is sure to draw comparisons between her and her cousin. But she says she's taking a different approach to her career than mum-of-two Britney. "I don't dance. I'm not pop," she says. "I have a more bluesy voice."
Alli's vocal talents can be heard on her new website www.allisims.com, which features a cover of On My Own from the musical Les Misérables.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.