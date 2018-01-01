Cover-girl-to-be Amy gets romantic with Blake in the Big Apple

3 AUGUST 2007



Married life clearly agrees with Amy Winehouse. The jazz chanteuse shared a series of tender kisses with her new husband Blake Fielder-Civil as they strolled down a New York street together. And her marriage isn't the only source of pleasure for Amy of late. The diminutive chanteuse is to appear on the front cover of glossy US magazine Vogue - further promoting her profile across the pond.



The style bible's editor, Anna Wintour, apparently insisted on having Amy for the September issue – traditionally the biggest selling edition of the year - after falling in love with her album, Back To Black. A photoshoot, done by legendary fashion snapper Bruce Weber, has already taken place in Miami, where Amy tied the knot with 25-year-old Blake earlier this year.



"(Anna) just had to have her," says a magazine insider, adding: "It's not just about the music, it's about her rawness, her kooky style and her outspokenness."



Amy's strong mindedness may have won her an army of fans Stateside, but it's also drawn criticism. Most notably when she's pulled out of gigs at short notice, after deciding she didn't feel up to performing. Speaking in the Daily Mail this week, however, Amy insists the missed performances were not down to her being unprofessional, as some reports have suggested.



"I don't ever want to miss a gig," the 23-year-old singer insists. "But I'm a bit of a perfectionist and I'd rather reschedule a show than do it half-heartedly."



It's not just disgruntled fans who've voiced their opinions over the missed shows. Her cab driver father Mitch has also had a few choice words to say on the subject. "He sat me down the other day and gave me a talking to about missing gigs," she reveals. "I got in trouble, but I am not going to do that any more!"