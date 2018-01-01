Emotional night for Kylie as she celebrates 20 years in pop

6 AUGUST 2007



Time seems to have stood still for Kylie Minogue. It's been 20 years since the pop princess burst into the charts, scoring a number one hit with Locomotion, but she was looking as youthful and radiant as ever this week as she stepped out in a floor length Grecian-style gown to celebrate two decades in the music business.



With her dark eyeliner and blonde curls piled high in a tumbling quiff the singer had recreated the glamour of screen stars of the Fifties as she arrived for a special dinner at historic events venue Fulham Palace. And it was clearly an emotional event. The diminutive singer apparently shed a tear as long-time manager Terry Blamey delivered a moving speech praising the "strong and sexy" star, who has battled cancer during the course of her career.



There was no sign, however, of the singer's former beau Olivier Martinez - who was snapped hand in hand with Spanish actress Goya Toledo in Paris at the weekend, despite reports that he and the singer are to give their relationship another go. A host of friends and family joined her for her special night, though, including one-time boyfriend Jason Donovan, Neighbours co-star Natalie Imbruglia and sister Danii Minogue.



After dinner guests moved on to the stylish London nightspot Movida where Kylie and her pals danced the night away to a medley of Eighties hits while notching up a £5,200 bar bill. The party finally wound down at 4am.