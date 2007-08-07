Billy Joel's girls turn out for concert as Renee burns up the dancefloor

While Billy Joel got the support of his nearest and dearest at a recent charity gig, it was the presence of another A-lister that really got the party started. Renee Zellweger got her groove on as she joined the Joel clan - comprising the singer's former Uptown Girl spouse Christie Brinkley, their daughter Alexa and his 26-year-old wife of three years, Katie - at the concert in New York.



Bridget Jones star Renee surprised on-lookers by dancing the night away with a dark-haired admirer. Her reputation in Hollywood as a singleton may be about to change after the actress was pictured with her fingers intertwined with those of her mystery date.



"She seemed to be really enjoying this man's company," said an observer. "Renee grabbed him for a dance when Joel played an encore of Piano Man."



The entertainment for the 58-year-old singer's £2,000-a-head fundraiser appeared to have been a family affair, as food writer Katie had got her apron on and whipped up some of the dishes wolfed down by the guests before the dancing kicked off.