Glamorous mum Geri lets her hair down on the French Riviera

8 AUGUST 2007



Toned and svelte, Geri Halliwell is fast becoming the new postergirl for yummy mummyhood. Fourteen months after the birth of Bluebell Madonna, the mother-of-one is showing off the kind of figure that will be the envy of women everywhere.



In the celeb holiday mecca of Saint Tropez, where she's been celebrating her 35th birthday with friends, onlookers have become used to the sight of a sun-kissed Geri flaunting her newly-toned bod - which is the result of a 12-month training regime that has helped her lose two stone.



On Tuesday, she hit the French resort's famous beachside venue Club 55 in a sleek black bikini featuring criss cross detailing. With her strawberry mane flowing loose about her shoulders, the millionaire performer looked more Bond Girl than Spice Girl as she spent a day in the sun playing with her baby daughter.



Her new look and the bank-boosting revival of her singing career has led to one magazine describing Geri as leading a new wave of GLAMs - glamorous lone alpha mums, along with the likes of Sadie Frost and Patsy Kensit.



The mother-of-one certainly seems to be enjoying life to the full at the moment. She's got a packed schedule of jet-skiing and socialising going on as she relaxes prior to the Spices' six-continent "farewell" tour in December.