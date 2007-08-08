Lily and Amy lead British hopes at MTV Awards

It's traditionally a bash ruled by American stars, but this year the MTV Video Music Awards is to receive an injection of British girl power in the form of singers Amy Winehouse and Lily Allen.



Lily, who like Amy has received a best new artist nod, was on hand in Las Vegas this week to help unveil the other nominees. She's set to perform at the September 9 ceremony, too, but will first have to sort out problems with her work visa, which was revoked at the start of the week. The pretty brunette is also due to kick off her US tour in San Diego three days before the ceremony, and will need the correct paperwork in order for the gigs to go ahead.



In addition to joining Lily in the best new artist category, jazz sensation Amy has picked up nominations in two further categories. She'll be competing with Beyonce and Rihanna for the female artist of the year title while the vid for Rehab will be up against Justin Timberlake's What Goes Around Comes Around and Rihanna and Jay-Z's Umbrella for the best video gong.



Other stars in the running for a trophy at the ceremony - which also features performances by Kanye West, Rihanna and DJ Mark Ronson - include Arvil Lavine - up for the monster single award for Girlfriend - and indie rockers The White Stripes, who are competing against Maroon 5 and Linkin Park for the best group title.