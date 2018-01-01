Amy recovering after being hospitalised with 'extreme exhaustion'

9 AUGUST 2007



It seems Amy Winehouse's recently hectic schedule has finally taken its toll. The 23-year-old jazz chanteuse was admitted to hospital on Thursday morning suffering from "extreme exhaustion", and as a result was forced to pull out of a music festival in Norway.



After being examined by doctors, she was discharged and sent home to recover. "(Amy) has been advised to take complete rest," confirmed her representative. "Scheduled performances this week have been cancelled."



The singer - who just days ago was nominated for three MTV music awards - cancelled a performance at a Scottish festival last month, also citing "exhaustion" as the reason. She recently explained on-stage absences as being down to being a perfectionist rather than being unprofessional as has been suggested, saying: "I'd rather reschedule a show than do it half-heartedly."



She is now resting at her Camden home in the care of 25-year-old husband Blake Fielder-Civil - who was seen bringing her a bouquet of flowers on Thursday evening.