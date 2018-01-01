Mel B and Stephen have wed in secret Las Vegas ceremony

9 AUGUST 2007



The whirlwind pace of Melanie Brown's personal life shows no signs of letting up. Less than half a year after the birth of Angel Iris, her daughter by Eddie Murphy, the Spice Girl has another reason to celebrate - she has wed film producer Stephen Belafonte, her partner of the last few months.



Mel B - who is also mother to eight-year-old Phoenix Chi, her daughter by ex-husband, dancer Jimmy Gulzar - tied the knot in a secret Las Vegas ceremony on June 6. Her representative confirmed a marriage license filed in Clark County, Nevada, was genuine. "Regarding the marriage, Mel and Stephen have known each other for many years and were great friends first," said a statement released on the singer's behalf. "Now they are deeply in love."



It was during her pregnancy, and the subsequent paternity dispute with Eddie, that the couple's seven-year acquaintance blossomed into something deeper. "He became a really close friend of mine and really supportive," said the mother-of-two. "Then one day he said, 'You know, I've liked you for a long time. And I was like, 'Really? I didn't know that'."