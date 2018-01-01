Geri and baby breeze back to Blighty after Riviera hols

hellomagazineWeb
The Spice Mummy and baby Bluebell touch down in Britain after a fun-filled break in the sun on the Côte D'Azur
10 AUGUST 2007
After a week of fun in the sunny climes of the French Riviera, Geri Halliwell flew back to Britain with her daughter Bluebell Madonna, 14 months. The R&R - which coincided with celebrations for her 35th birthday - seemed to have done the millionaire performer the world of good.
Life has been something of a frantic whirl for the singer who's been preparing in earnest for the Spice Girls' tour at the end of the year. So the holiday on the Côte D'Azur gave her a chance to spend precious days playing with the little one.
And when Bluebell was tucked up in bed at night under the watchful eye of her nanny, the glamorous mum hit the town with friends. Geri has dazzled in the playboy's paradise of Saint Tropez, wearing a series of barely-there outfits that have had the snappers in a frenzy.
