Fifty years on, The Osmonds wander down memory lane

The former teeny-bop heroes greet their adoring fans at a 50th anniversary show in Las Vegas
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Marie, the lone sister in the family line-up, looked thrilled to be reliving their glory days
Photo: © Getty Images
14 AUGUST 2007
They were rocking in the aisles as the legendary Osmond family took to the stage for a nostalgia-filled show in Las Vegas - 50 years after starting out in the entertainment business.
Looking only a little more mature than the fresh-faced crooners who charmed a generation of teenagers back in the Seventies and Eighties, Donny and his six siblings thrilled the audience at the desert city's Orleans Hotel with a special anniversary show.
The original Fifties line-up featured big brothers Wayne, Merrill, and Jay. But the popular musicians truly hit the big-time in the early Seventies, having been joined by Alan, heart-throb Donny and Little Jimmy, as well as sister Marie.
Displaying banners reading: "We want The Osmonds" and waving Osmond scarves, it was clear fans were still delighted to see the family. And they didn't fail to please, singing a selection of their famous ballads and indulging in some light-hearted bantered with the audience, some of whom had travelled across the globe for the event.
Chatting with the faithful, the former teeny-bop heroes couldn't hold back their delight at all being back on stage together and frequently burst into peals of laughter before joining forces to blow out the candles on a special anniversary cake.
