Beyonce gives fans the chance to get her new Dereon look

The gorgeous diva, her sister Solange and mum and creative director, Tina have all had a hand in the designs for the House of Dereon brand
Beyonce and her family stopped traffic and work near Toronto's Ultra Supper Club venue, with shop assistants downing tools to get a chance to meet the attractive trio
16 AUGUST 2007
Flanked by her younger sister Solange and mum Tina, Beyonce Knowles caused a sensation when she appeared in Toronto to unveil a new range for younger women under House of Dereon label. The striking trio, all wearing black and gold garments from the line, were mobbed by fans, many of whom were employees in shops surrounding the city's swish Ultra Supper Club where the launch took place.
Just hours before she was to perform at the Air Canada Centre, the Dreamgirl told followers that the new creations were about "a trendy woman, a woman that loves style".
Mum Tina, the stylist for the bootylicious diva ever since her earliest Destiny's Child days and the designer behind the Dereon brand, promised "a lot of emphasis on fit, and just really cool stuff, lots of graphics and cool, young things".
True to her word, inside the venue, models strutted the catwalk to pulsating rhythms, showing a collection heavy on gold detailing and embellishments on fitted dark jeans, shirts and hoodies. Heavy gold chains accented many of the pieces, which featured prints from leopard to camouflage.
