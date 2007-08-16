Nimble Elton's leap of faith in Saint Tropez harbour

hellomagazineWeb
The 60-year-old performer appeared a picture of mock concentration as he made a leap for the gangplank taking him up to his luxury yacht
Photo: © Rex
As he sprung onto the vessel, partner David Furnish followed close behind
Photo: © Rex
16 AUGUST 2007
Music icon Sir Elton John showed he's still got a spring in his step this week while holidaying in Saint Tropez. The 60-year-old singer/songwriter - clad in a white linen suit and trendy white trainers – was a picture of concentration as he seemingly jokingly hopped up onto a gangplank leading to his luxury yacht, moored in the harbour of the upmarket destination.
And he was 'Still Standing' - just as he sang in his 1983 hit - as he navigated the narrow walkway up to the vessel, with partner David Furnish following behind. Once on board, the pair - who had hit the shops - chilled out on deck while an aide loaded their Dolce & Gabbana carrier bags onto the boat.
The duo are just the latest famous faces to hit the South of France celeb hotspot in recent weeks. Rapper P Diddy, newlyweds Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster and model Cindy Crawford have all been spotted enjoying a summer getaway there.
