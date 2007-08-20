Sophie and co bring girl power to Chelmsford music festival

20 AUGUST 2007



Chart-topping singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor enjoyed her time on stage at this year's V music festival so much she went back for more.



Dressed as a lollipop girl, the 28-year-old delighted the crowds at the music festival with her surprise appearance as a backing singer for Lebanese newcomer Mika. Earlier, she thrilled the thousands of spectators at the Chelmsford site with a rocking set of her own. While husband Richard Jones from indie rockers The Feeling watched from the sidelines, Sophie took to the stage wearing a blue sequinned number to belt out her hits.



And she wasn't the only performer to bring girl power to the festival. Also entertaining the 100,000-strong crowd was Lily Allen. The 28-year-old chanteuse donned a strapless silver dress - and her best 'Smile' - for a set packed with her pop anthems, including Alfie and L.D.N..



Also there to play was Scottish rock chick KT Tunstall, whose new single, Hold On hits UK shops on Aug 27. The 32-year-old musician has recently spoken about how much she loves being on stage "I love performing," she reveals. "I see these people grinning from ear to ear, jumping up and down and leaving happy. And if I can facilitate that, that's a really good purpose on this planet - to make people happy."