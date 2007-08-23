R'n'B babe Rihanna leads glam guests at MOBO launch

As any self-respecting celebrity knows, looking glam at glitzy parties is an essential part of red carpet life - a fact certainly not lost on R'n'B beauty Rihanna. The 19-year-old singer put in a stunning appearance at this week's MOBO awards nomination launch, despite having a cast on her leg for an injured foot.



Rihanna, who has claimed the longest running UK number one single of the last decade with her smash hit Umbrella with ten weeks at the top, looked fabulous in a satin LBD. And she co-ordinated her cast with her outfit, covering it in matching black.



And she wasn't the only one pulling out the stops for the London do. The party's co-host Shaggy apparently hired a Lamborghini to pick up newly-single Jamelia - who was to help him announce this year's nominees and will also host the awards ceremony, to be held at London's 02 Arena.



Among those in the running for a prize at the September 21 bash, which recognises the leading music artists from the areas of R'n'B, jazz, funk and hip-hop, are rapper Kayne West and Amy Winehouse, who are up for four awards each.



Other nominees revealed at the party included Dizzee Rascal, who has been put forward for best song, best video, best hip hop act and best UK male, and former Sugarbabe Mutya Buena, who is up for best newcomer.