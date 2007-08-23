Rolling Stones give explosive homecoming concert in London

hellomagazineWeb
Mick and his Rolling Stones colleagues have the audience enthralled with their performance of Sympathy For The Devil, on one of the last dates of the band's Bigger Bang global tour
The iconic singer had changed into a red tail coat especially for the number - just one of the many touches that had the 30,000-strong crowd eating out of his hand
23 AUGUST 2007
There was no talk of bus passes or hot cocoa and slippers as veteran rock'n'roll rebels, the Rolling Stones wound up their two-year Bigger Bang Tour in spectacular style, playing the first of three nights at London's O2 Arena.
Even with a combined age of 253, the bad boy musicians managed to persuade critics - and fans alike - that they still possess the kind of raw energy that fills stadiums.
Strutting frontman Mick Jagger, 64, was clearly happy to be home, as he held court on stage dressed in drainpipe jeans, watched by his son James and girlfriend, model L'Wren Scott. "We've never played this part of the river," drawled the singer with the most famous pout in the music biz. "If you think about it, it's taken us 40 years to get from Richmond to Greenwich."
Though Mick also claimed that "home crowds are hard to please", the 30,000 punters, who'd paid around £150 each, certainly didn't seem to have any complaints. The excitement was palpable as the rockers - including guitarist Keith Richards, recovered from his accident in Fiji - roared through hits such as (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction.
Wednesday night's show culminated with a rendition of Brown Sugar, complete with a cascade of party streamers from the rafters, which sent the capacity crowd wild with delight.
