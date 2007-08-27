hellomagazineWeb
Ozzy's girl was on glam form on the third day of the annual music fest. And the sunny weather meant she could opt for a pair of towering heels rather than the usual festival footwear of wellies
Also among the 80,000-strong crowd was Bob Geldof's 17-year-old daughter Pixie
27 AUGUST 2007
As the daughters of key players in the rock'n'roll business Kelly Osbourne and Pixie Geldof are likely to have a love of music in their genes. The pair showed they're just as passionate about it as their famous dads when they joined 80,000 festival goers on the third day of this year's Reading Festival.
Ozzy Osbourne's 22-year-old daughter - who is set to make her West End debut next month in Chicago - took a break from watching bands to chill out in the VIP enclosure. And though her towering heels may not have exactly been standard festival wear, they perfectly complemented her chic little black dress.
Meanwhile also dropping in on the Berkshire venue to check out bands - which included American rockers Smashing Pumpkins and hellomagazine.com's new hit makers on the block Jamie T and Kate Nash - was 17-year-old Pixie. Bob Geldof's youngest daughter was also at the bank holiday festival the day before, accompanied by older sister Peaches.
