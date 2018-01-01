Justin and 50 Cent to perform transatlantic duet at Mobos

hellomagazineWeb
A little transatlantic wizardry will allow Justin Timberlake - kept in the US by tour commitments - to join 50 Cent in a rendition of the rapper's song Ayo Technology at the Mobo awards ceremony in London on September 19
The pair recently lensed a video together in the British capital for the track (above) - which is off 50 Cent's soon-to-be-released album Curtis
31 AUGUST 2007
R&B and hip hop stars Justin Timberlake and 50 Cent will be performing a geographically diverse set to entertain guests at this year’s Mobo Awards in London on September 19.
While 50 Cent, who's nominated in the best hip hop category, will perform his track Ayo Technology live during the ceremony at London's O2 arena, Justin - who cannot be there due to work commitments - is to join him via a video link from the US.
The transatlantic wizardry will allow the pair to recreate the video for the track - off 50 Cents' soon-to-be-released album Curtis - which they lensed together recently in London. "They're… set to take the awards by storm," says a music industry insider.
Other acts receiving Mobo nods - which celebrate music of black origin - include troubled songstress Amy Winehouse, who's up for four gongs, Corinne Bailey Rae, Joss Stone and P Diddy. The ceremony, now in its 12th year, will be hosted by UK R&B diva Jamelia and Jamaican-born reggae star Shaggy, both of whom are also nominated.
