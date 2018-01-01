Busker KT hits the streets of Glasgow for surprise charity gig

As a Grammy-nominated artist who has sold four million albums, she hardly needs to sing for her supper. So when KT Tunstall performed an impromptu gig in Glasgow city centre onlookers were delighted if a little surprised.



Watched by hundreds of spectators, KT ran through a rousing 30-minute set accompanied only by an acoustic guitar and a tambourine, with all the spare change tossed by the crowd going to charity. The Fife songstress interspersed hits such as Suddenly I See with tunes from her new album Drastic Fantastic, on release next Monday.



The gesture was in aid of one of her favourite charities, the Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy foundation, which helps the sick and the disabled express themselves creatively. The organisation's work is close to KT's heart as her brother is deaf and plays the drums.



Joking about her street earnings the chart-topping singer, who got her start doing gigs around Scotland, promised: "It won't go on beer and whisky!".