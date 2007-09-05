Amy's dad on hand as troubled singer returns to the stage

5 SEPTEMBER 2007



Taking to the stage to entertain the crowds at the Mercury Music Prize Awards in London this week Amy Winehouse showed she's back on form. The jazz singer - who's just returned from a break in St Lucia with husband Blake Fielder-Civil - belted out a stunning acoustic version of her hit Love Is A Losing Game, earning a standing ovation from the audience.



For her return to the stage - it was the singer's first show since she was hospitalised with exhaustion last month - both Blake and Amy's dad Mitch were on hand to lend their support. And there was no doubting Mitch's pride in his talented daughter as he both her and her husband a big kiss and a hug as they joined him at his table after the performance. "I'm so proud of her," he said, reassuring everyone that Amy was "feeling fine".



Wearing a funky strapless dress for her appearance at the ceremony - at which London-based band The Klaxons picked up the best album of the year award - the 23-year-old also earned praise from the evening's host, Jules Holland. "Amy has one of the most amazing voices the UK has ever heard," he enthused.