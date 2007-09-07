Sir Paul enjoys bachelorhood with a bevy of beauties

hellomagazineWeb
The ex-Beatle, who has been spotted keeping company with several transatlantic lovelies of late, puts a fond arm around glamorous blonde divorcee Elle Macpherson at an awards gala in London this week
It is gorgeous American singleton Renee Zellweger who seems to be the veteran rocker's biggest fan, however. "I have a big crush on Paul McCartney. I feel quite embarrassed saying it because I haven’t even told him yet," she says
7 SEPTEMBER 2007
Beatles' legend Paul McCartney has been keeping some rather ravishing company of late, hanging out on both sides of the pond with some of the world's most beautiful women.
Single since his split from estranged wife Heather Mills last year, he's not lacked for female companionship. In just the latest in a series of sightings, this week he was spotted sharing an intimate conversation at a London event with Aussie beauties Elle Macpherson and Natalie Imbruglia.
Other ladies adding a little glamorous zest to his life include former model Christie Brinkley, with whom he was seen slow dancing at a concert, and gorgeous American singleton Renee Zellweger, who accompanied the singer to a concert in New York, before joining him for a candlelit dinner.
And despite the difference in their ages, the 38-year-old Chicago star - who was briefly married to country singer Kenny Chesney - says she's got a soft spot for the ex-Beatle. "I have a big crush on Paul McCartney. I feel quite embarrassed saying it because I haven’t even told him yet," she admits.
