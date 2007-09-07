Sir Paul enjoys bachelorhood with a bevy of beauties

The ex-Beatle, who has been spotted keeping company with several transatlantic lovelies of late, puts a fond arm around glamorous blonde divorcee Elle Macpherson at an awards gala in London this week

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos for gallery

It is gorgeous American singleton Renee Zellweger who seems to be the veteran rocker's biggest fan, however. "I have a big crush on Paul McCartney. I feel quite embarrassed saying it because I haven’t even told him yet," she says

Photo: © Getty Images