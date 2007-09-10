hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
In her first performance at a major event for three years, the pop princess took to the stage in a revealing costume to sing her new single Gimme More
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Another music diva, Beyonce made sure she got plenty of attention when she stepped on stage to collect an award for her collaboration with Colombian chanteuse Shakira
Photo: © Getty Images
Pamela Anderson's amorous display with her ex Tommy was also the talk of the evening
Photo: © Getty Images
10 SEPTEMBER 2007
Showbiz' hottest divas made sure the MTV music awards had their fair share of dramatic moments. From Britney Spears' much-hyped, if slightly sluggish, comeback performance to Pamela Anderson' outrageous flirting with ex-husband Tommy Lee, the ladies helped the annual event deliver on its reputation for intensity.
The pop princess, who was appearing on stage at a major event for the first time in three years, performed her new single Gimme More wearing a dark sequined bikini and knee-high boots.
While she was bravely putting her recent personal troubles behind her at the Las Vegas ceremony - and hours spent at the dance studio seemed to have paid off in helping her regain her pre-baby physique - it seems she's still got a way to go before she truly recaptures the slick delivery of her heyday.
Her erstwhile beau Justin Timberlake, meanwhile, was not to be stopped on his current trajectory towards global pop domination. As well as being named best male artist, he also won the curiously named Quadruple Threat Of The Year award in recognition of his work off-stage, with his restaurant and clothing line.
Beyonce, looking lovely in a thigh revealing gold number, was also having a lucky evening, picking up an accolade for the Most Earth Shattering Collaboration, recognising her duet with Colombian chanteuse Shakira. Bajan songstress Rihanna also got her hands on a Moonman, as the astronaut-themed statuettes are called, for her single Umbrella.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.