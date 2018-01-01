Charlotte and Gavin 'reinvest' gifts for their baby

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Canny expectant mum Charlotte has decided to sell off any duplicate baby gifts online, and will invest the proceeds in a trust fund for the new arrival
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photo to enlarge
12 SEPTEMBER 2007
With their new arrival due any day, 21-year-old mum-to-be Charlotte Church and her rugby player beau Gavin Henson have revealed that they've been flooded with gifts for the baby.
According to the singer's mother, Maria, the pair have received £30,000-worth of gifts, including six prams, dozens of toys, and clothes up to toddler age.
So, with all her pre-natal shopping already taken care of for her, the resourceful Welsh singer-turned-chatshow host has apparently come up with a canny plan to avoid wasting any of the presents - by selling off any duplicate items through online auction site eBay. The proceeds will then go into a trust fund for her firstborn.
For now though, there should be no problem housing all the items as the couple have recently moved into an £800,000 rural retreat in the Vale of Glamorgan. Having decided they didn't want to know the sex of their child beforehand, the pair have painted the nursery a neutral yellow in preparation for either a girl or boy.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.