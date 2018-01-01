Cheryl Cole to fulfil dream of becoming LA streetdancer

When she and her fellow Girls Aloud band members were asked to pick their dream activity for a TV show entitled Passions, Cheryl Cole didn't have to think twice about it. The talented blonde - who grew up in a tough district of Newcastle - wanted to become a dancer on the the mean streets of LA.



And it isn't just in any old part of the city that the glamorous wife of England footballer Ashley Cole will be strutting her stuff. Cheryl will be taking to the streets of Compton - voted the most dangerous city in America. In preparation for the new challenge the 24-year-old singer will be taught 'krumping', a jerky US dance style which featured on the video for Madonna's single Hung Up. She'll then be put through a series of tough routines by a top choreographer in readiness for her public debut.



Unsurprisingly, Cheryl's husband is reported to be a little concerned about his wife's latest venture. "Ashley is really worried as Compton is notorious for having a lot of crime," a source told the Daily Mirror. "But Cheryl's really excited about it as she's always wanted to do this and can't stop talking about it. She grew up in a tough area... so she knows how to handle herself."