Kylie comeback single scheduled for November release

13 SEPTEMBER 2007



There was good news for Kylie fans this week as it was announced that the pop princess is to release a new single in November. 2 Hearts will be the first track from the singer in two years.



Her fans aren't the only ones eager to see the new material make its debut. Kylie, who was forced to take time out from recording after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, is also clearly thrilled to have brought the project to fruition.



"I started working on this album a year-and-a-half ago and can't believe it is nearly finished", says the 39-year-old. "We are now in the final stages of the album and are having to make some difficult but exciting decisions about which songs will stay and which ones will go."