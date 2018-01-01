Kylie comeback single scheduled for November release

hellomagazineWeb
The Aussie singer, who was forced to take time out from her musical career after being diagnosed with breast cancer, is putting the final touches to her new album. A single from the disc will be released on November 5
13 SEPTEMBER 2007
There was good news for Kylie fans this week as it was announced that the pop princess is to release a new single in November. 2 Hearts will be the first track from the singer in two years.
Her fans aren't the only ones eager to see the new material make its debut. Kylie, who was forced to take time out from recording after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, is also clearly thrilled to have brought the project to fruition.
"I started working on this album a year-and-a-half ago and can't believe it is nearly finished", says the 39-year-old. "We are now in the final stages of the album and are having to make some difficult but exciting decisions about which songs will stay and which ones will go."
