'American Idol' judge Simon tells Britney he can save her career

14 SEPTEMBER 2007



After Britney Spears' less than slick performance at the MTV movie awards, the troubled pop princess has received an offer from Simon Cowell which might just be the career-boosting lifeline she needs.



Speaking at auditions for his US show American Idol, the critical-tongued reality show judge said his plan involved getting Britney - who in her prime was guaranteed a number one hit with every single - "away from her stupid friends and (buying) her some underwear".



"We can bring her back," he insists.



His colleague on the programme, Eighties pop sensation Paula Abdul, also gave her support, adding: "We always have time for Britney. We love her."



Despite their warm words there has so far been no comment from the Louisiana-raised star's camp about the proposal, or reports in the media stateside that she plans to take to the stage again for this weekend's US Emmy television awards.