The music icon, accompanied by her husband Guy Ritchie and in town to attend a Kabbalah conference, met the Israeli premier at his official Jerusalem residence
Dream come true for Madonna as she meets Israeli president

17 SEPTEMBER 2007
Madonna, accompanied by her husband Guy Ritchie and in town to attend a Kabbalah conference, exchanged gifts with the Israeli premier as the trio met at his official Jerusalem residence.

For the 49-year-old music icon there was a lavishly bound copy of the Jewish bible, while she gave Mr Perez a volume of The Book Of Splendor, the guiding text of Kabbalah. In it she had written: "To Shimon Peres, the man I admire and love, Madonna."

As well as attending the conference during her trip - at which she will be joined by Demi Moore and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, talk show host Rosie O'Donnell and fashion designer Donna Karan - the Material Girl is also due to visit sites sacred to Kabbalists.


 