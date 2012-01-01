Dream come true for Madonna as she meets Israeli president

17 SEPTEMBER 2007

Madonna, accompanied by her husband Guy Ritchie and in town to attend a Kabbalah conference, exchanged gifts with the Israeli premier as the trio met at his official Jerusalem residence.



For the 49-year-old music icon there was a lavishly bound copy of the Jewish bible, while she gave Mr Perez a volume of The Book Of Splendor, the guiding text of Kabbalah. In it she had written: "To Shimon Peres, the man I admire and love, Madonna."



As well as attending the conference during her trip - at which she will be joined by Demi Moore and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, talk show host Rosie O'Donnell and fashion designer Donna Karan - the Material Girl is also due to visit sites sacred to Kabbalists.