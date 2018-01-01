hellomagazineWeb
The Toxic singer was facing new challenges this week as two key members of her team resigned
18 SEPTEMBER 2007
Britney Spears will need all the determination that propelled her to the top of the pop business almost a decade ago to sort out her current difficulties. The troubled singer is facing new professional and personal challenges with the news that two key members of her team have quit.
The most high-profile resignation came with the departure of her manager, Jeff Kwatinez from LA-based talent agents, The Firm, who were handling the November release of Britney's comeback album. A statement from the company said: "We believe Britney is enormously talented, but current circumstances have prevented us from properly doing our job".
Meanwhile, the lawyer representing the mother of two in her custody battle against ex-husband Kevin Federline also stepped down on Monday. Laura Wasser gave no reason for the move, only saying: "In a lot of attorney-client relationships, there comes a time when some fresh blood is necessary."
