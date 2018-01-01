David moonlights from Galaxy designing costumes for Posh

hellomagazineWeb
When Victoria Beckham and her Spice pals set about reconquering fans with their world tour in December, their stage wardrobe will apparently feature designs created by Posh's husband David
19 SEPTEMBER 2007
Global football ambassador, fashion icon and devoted father - David Beckham has endless strings to his bow. There's always room for one more, however, and the LA Galaxy player is reportedly turning his hand to helping create five outfits for his wife Victoria's Spice Girls tour.
While the feisty girl group are busy perfecting their dance moves so they're "ultra polished and über fit" for the 'farewell' extravaganza, David has been offering advice about their costumes. One of the Spices, Mel B, took the sportsman at his word, telling him it would "be a giggle" if he came up with some designs.
Sports ace David has been seeking inspiration from couture king Julien Macdonald. The Welsh designer presented his latest collection at London Fashion Week and David checked out the results over the internet.
"David's outfits will all be different and themed to match the individual characteristics of the Spice Girls," says a source inside the Spices' dance boot camp.
