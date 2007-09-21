Troubled Britney goes into mum mode with her little boy Sean

hellomagazineWeb
With her younger son nestled in her arms, Britney, whose lifestyle has come under scrutiny of late, was keen to show the world she's a responsible parent
The young star made sure she buckled her lad in safely before driving home
21 SEPTEMBER 2007
The low-key family outing with her smiling elder son Sean Preston was just the riposte Britney Spears needed to answer those who've criticised her parental style. Dressed in a demure outfit of sensible cardie, jeans and specs, the pop princess looked like any ordinary caring mum as she took her two-year-old out to the LA shops.
Twenty-five-year-old Britney is clearly keen to prove she's a responsible parent to Sean and his brother Jaden, one, at a time when the US media has been filled with reports of her social life.
After the visit to a Beverly Hills' shopping district the millionaire singer hugged her little boy tightly, before conscientiously settling him into a car seat for the drive home. For his part Sean looked excited by his day out, clutching a coloured toy in hand.
Thursday's show of togetherness couldn't come at a better time for Britney, involved as she is in a custody dispute with her ex, Kevin Federline. The judge considering the former couple's case has also ordered the singer to attend parenting classes in the run-up to the next hearing on November 26.
