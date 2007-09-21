Troubled Britney goes into mum mode with her little boy Sean

21 SEPTEMBER 2007



The low-key family outing with her smiling elder son Sean Preston was just the riposte Britney Spears needed to answer those who've criticised her parental style. Dressed in a demure outfit of sensible cardie, jeans and specs, the pop princess looked like any ordinary caring mum as she took her two-year-old out to the LA shops.



Twenty-five-year-old Britney is clearly keen to prove she's a responsible parent to Sean and his brother Jaden, one, at a time when the US media has been filled with reports of her social life.



After the visit to a Beverly Hills' shopping district the millionaire singer hugged her little boy tightly, before conscientiously settling him into a car seat for the drive home. For his part Sean looked excited by his day out, clutching a coloured toy in hand.



Thursday's show of togetherness couldn't come at a better time for Britney, involved as she is in a custody dispute with her ex, Kevin Federline. The judge considering the former couple's case has also ordered the singer to attend parenting classes in the run-up to the next hearing on November 26.