hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The supportive dad joined his photographer daughter Mary at a charity exhibition featuring some of her images
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Stella could also count on her father, who on the same night attended the show of her latest collection for sportswear chain Adidas
Photo: © PA
21 SEPTEMBER 2007
Faced with the dilemma of both of his talented daughters presenting their work at events on the same night, there was only one thing Paul McCartney could do - attend both. The music legend raced across London to make sure he was on hand to support photographer daughter Mary McCartney and fashion designer Stella McCartney at separate bashes in the capital.
Sir Paul, 65, joined Mary for a champagne reception at a charity exhibition, held at trendy eaterie The Avenue Restaurant in central London, which featured some of her images. Sitting next to his 38-year-old daughter, glass of bubbly in hand, the singer was clearly very proud of her as he pointed out examples of her work.
Also on the former Beatle's busy schedule was watching Stella wrap up London Fashion Week with her new collection for sports label Adidas. For the unusual show the 36-year-old designer had converted a West London sports centre into a freshly turfed mini golf course - complete with pond, benches and ice cream van. Roaming between guests, models wearing the new designs played golf, tennis, went jogging or lounged in cutaway swimsuits.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.