Justin front runner in MTV Europe nominations

25 SEPTEMBER 2007



Snake-hipped singer Justin Timberlake continues his trajectory to be crowned undisputed prince of pop with four nominations for the MTV Europe Music Awards in November.



The SexyBack singer is up for the honour in four categories - solo artist, video star, ultimate urban, and headliner.



Meanwhile British jazz sensation Amy Winehouse is hoping she can repeat her MOBO Awards success at this winter's ceremony, when she competes in three categories, including best album for Back To Black.



Amy's fellow diva Beyonce has also garnered three nods, as have Nelly Furtado and Avril Lavigne, who'll be performing at the trendy event in Munich. The Sk8er Girl will be joined on stage by colourful Grace Kelly singer Mika.