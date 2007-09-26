Musicians

The couple were overwhelmed by the warm welcome they received from schoolchildren at a school blocks away from where Jennifer grew up
Photo: © Getty Images
It all became too much for Marc in particular, who broke down in tears. "There's nothing in the world, no Grammy, no Oscar, that can make me feel more warm than today," he said
Photo: © Rex

Kiddies' welcome reduces Marc Anthony to tears in Bronx school

26 SEPTEMBER 2007

A visit to a Bronx elementary school blocks away from where Jennifer Lopez grew up turned into a surprisingly emotional moment for the Latina diva and her husband Marc Anthony this week. And things got a little too much for Marc in particular as, overwhelmed by the warmth of the children's welcome, he got decidedly teary eyed.

"There's nothing in the world, no Grammy, no Oscar, that can make me feel more warm than today," said the 38-year-old star, after hundreds of youngsters greeted the couple with cheers, broad smiles, flowers and artwork.

With speculation rife in the US over whether he and J Lo is are expecting to hear the patter of tiny feet themselves before long, the singer's reaction to the kiddies' kindness will inevitably spark further conjecture. As will his beautiful spouse's choice of outfit for the occasion. The Love Don't Cost A Thing singer had opted for a loose-fitting, distinctly maternity-style dress for their school visit.

Whatever the reason behind the sentimental moment, it was clearly shared by his wife. "We look at you and see ourselves," said Jennifer, 38. "This is overwhelming. I remember being in school, being on stage and dreaming of great things."

The pair joined the kids as part of the promotion for their forthcoming joint tour, some of the proceeds from which will go to schools with programmes promoting physical education and a healthy lifestyle.

