Music star Alicia shares New York music award with mum

27 SEPTEMBER 2007



There was a proud moment in store for Alicia Keys' mum Terri this week when she saw her talented daughter presented with a top New York music award. The 26-year-old singer – who clearly shares a close bond with her mum - was accompanied by her biggest fan when she went along to a gala dinner honouring those making a contribution to the music scene.



The nine-times Grammy Award winning star - whose new album hits shops on November 12 - has often spoken of the support she has received from her parent in the course of her career. "My mum just helped me stay focused" she says of Terri, who raised her daughter single-handed in New York.



Among those on hand to see Alicia receive her honour were music veterans Bon Jovi. The guys, who were clearly set on maintaining the rock'n'roll image with their matching shades, also took home an award on the night, joining an illustrious roll call of fellow musicians, including Yoko Ono and Mariah Carey.