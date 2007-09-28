Amy sparks hair riddle after taking delivery of blonde extensions

Her immaculately-coiffeured brunette beehive is as much a part of Amy Winehouse's image as her sultry singing voice, but it looks like the jazz sensation may be looking to update her famous 'do. The 25-year-old jazz chanteuse may soon be finding out if the phrase 'blondes have more fun' rings true, after packets of hair extensions in honey and platinum shades were delivered to her home in Camden, north London.



The singer's hairdresser recently revealed how Amy creates her retro Fifties hairstyle using extensions held in place with clips and copious amounts of hairspray. Adding golden locks to the look would be a drastic change for the star, although there was no sign of the new additions when she left her Camden home shortly after the special delivery.



Whether or not she follows through with the new image remains to be seen, but for now her old one - combined with her incredible vocal talent - seems to be standing her in good stead. She's up for seven gongs at the MTV Music Europe Awards in November and releases her debut DVD, Amy Winehouse: Told You I was Trouble the same month.



The disc includes a 50-minute documentary charting Amy's success over the last four years plus a live set recorded at London's Shepherd's Bush, including Back To Black and Tears Dry On Their Own.