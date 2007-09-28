'Big Brother' twins join music stars David and Craig at glitzy bash

28 SEPTEMBER 2007



Having just recorded their debut single, Barbie Girl, Britain's increasingly visible Big Brother twins, Sam and Amanda Marchant, have already laid the foundations for a pop career. And the blondes got a chance to get some advice from some firmly established singing stars this week when they mingled with some of the UK's leading music talents at a party in London.



The bash - for the re-launch of the UK's largest regional radio network - was attended by numerous award winning artists, including David Gray and Craig David. And hanging out with chart toppers is just one of the changes to have taken place recently the life of Newcastle-Under-Lyme-born pair, who - until their stint on the reality show - had never even been to London.



"Before Big Brother we'd never even had a manicure. And now we are doing modelling, photoshoots and all sorts," said the 19-year-olds of their sudden rise into the spotlight.